(Pocket-lint) - You can now pre-order Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G - the 5G model of the foldable it launched this year - as an unlocked device on Samsung.com in the US. It starts at $1,449.99 - $70 more than the original LTE model.

It doesn't only offer upgraded 5G connectivity; the Galaxy Z Flip 5G also comes with a slightly better Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Other than that, however, the two phones appear to be exactly the same on paper. Pocket-lint hasn't had a chance to test the device in person to see how well it stands up.

We initially figured the Galaxy Z Flip 5G would appear at Galaxy Unpacked this summer, but Samsung announced it earlier this month.

Nevertheless, Samsung is expected to announce several more devices at a recently-announced Galaxy Unpacked event set for 5 August. It'll be a virtual event. Some of the devices expected include the Galaxy Note 20 and a new Galaxy Z Fold 2, which will reportedly support 5G and be a tablet-sized device.

The Galaxy Z Flip, on the other hand, is more like a flip phone, folding in half to become a smaller, more compact device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is available to pre-order now in bronze or gray. It should start shipping by 7 August. At that point, it will also be available in carrier and unlocked versions online through retailers such as AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, Amazon, and even Samsung’s own site.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.