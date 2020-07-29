(Pocket-lint) - The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has totally leaked online ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August, when the Galaxy Note 20 series and other Samsung hardware are also expected to be announced.

MySmartPrice shared the Galaxy Z Fold 2renders on 29 July, revealing an updated design for the upcoming flagship foldable. They show Samsung went with a hole-punch camera, rather than a large corner notch, as well as a full-size display on the outside of the phone instead of a small screen like we saw on the first phone. MySmartPrice has a great track record with leaking yet-to-be-announced phones. It's even leaked the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

1/3 MySmartPrice

Keep in mind these renders echo previous leaks. For a round-up of everything we know so far about Samsung second-gen Galaxy Z Fold, go here.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2's internal screen is thought to be 7.7 inches, while the outside is 6.23 inches, according to previous rumours. Also on the back of the phone is a new triple camera system. Other rumoured features include the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and a 4,356mAh battery with 15W wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will likely be announced on the 5 August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. You can tune in to watch the event from our guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.