We now have prices for Samsung's incoming Note 20 and Galaxy Buds Live

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is one of the worst companies for managing to keep secrets ahead of launches and true to form, we now know an awful lot about what's happening at its 5 August event.

We knew there were five devices, then we knew which ones and now thanks to MySmartPrice we know pricing for some of them in Euros.

It seems there will be both 4G and 5G variants of the Note 20 Series that will comprise the standard Note 20, Note 20 Plus and Note 20 Ultra. We don't know if all variants will be coming to all countries - for example the UK might not get the 4G versions.

We also believe the event will see the announcement of the second-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the latest Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Watch 3 as well as true wireless earphones in the form of the Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 1099

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB: EUR 1449

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB: EUR 1349

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: ~EUR 189

We already know that once again Samsung will have a different variant of the Note 20 for the US and China featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 platform rather than its own Exynos hardware.

Writing by Dan Grabham.