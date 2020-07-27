Samsung has confirmed what products it will launch during its Unpacked event next Wednesday, 5 August 2020.

It has released a teaser trailer with five products silhouetted against a black background, but when lightened (as we have in the picture above) it's fairly obvious what they are.

The company previous boasted that there will be a quintette of devices, and we can see that they will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series phones (thought to be the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live true wireless headphones and one product we didn't expect to launch during Unpacked: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (and Tab S7+).

The iPad Pro/Surface rival tablet was thought to be saved for Samsung's IFA presentation, or pushed out quietly in-between events like other Tab devices in the past. However, you can clearly see it behind the Watch 3 and Buds Live in the teaser.

The only other clue is the nod to the new colour scheme that Samsung seems to be adopting for all its devices this year - the same broze tone that has appeared on Unpacked invites and branding previously.

You will be able to watch Unpacked live here on Pocket-lint starting at 5pm BST next Wednesday - that's 10am EDT on the US east coast.

Writing by Rik Henderson.