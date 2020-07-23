Days before a hardware event, Samsung typically invites consumers to pre-order whatever it's about to announce, and this year it's no different.

Samsung’s next Unpacked 2020 event is scheduled for 5 August 2020, when it's expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and a few other devices. If you want to know more about the Galaxy Note 20, based on all the rumours and leaks so far, see our guide here. Samsung has yet to announce the device, apart from a very brief teaser and a brief leak on a Samsung’s Russian site. Nevertheless, you can now reserve one.

Technically, you can place a reservation for “the next Galaxy” on Samsung’s US website. It's free to do; it just puts you in a queue for pre-orders that will likely open up once the Unpacked event concludes. If you reserve one before 4 August and then place a preorder later, you’ll get a $50 voucher.

This voucher is valid to use on “wearables, tablets, PCs and select accessories” through Samsung’s US online store. It expires on Black Friday this year. So, while you still have to pay full price for the Galaxy Note 20 when you pre-order it, you will get a nice coupon offer to use on something else.

To reserve a Galaxy Note 20, just enter your name, email, and zip code, and then select whether you want an unlocked device or one from a carrier.