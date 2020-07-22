The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the phone which offers that clamshell folding action, as been updated and it's all about speed: not only does this phone get 5G compatibility, it's also boosted to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus.

If there was any criticism from spec hounds of the first model, it was that it was sitting on old hardware - the Snapdragon 855 Plus. While it's still flagship grade, the step-up to the very latest from Qualcomm's performance portfolio will please many - especially if power is what you crave.

This latest version of the Snapdragon hardware elevates this phone above Samsung's previous 2020 releases - like the Galaxy S20 models - while the inclusion of 5G will mean lightening fast data when you're on the move, which is where this phone is designed to be.

Otherwise, it's very much the same phone as it was before - it offers the same display and cameras and the same folding action - although Samsung says that there's a new Flex mode to support the folding display.

This will allow you to use the top and bottom halves of the display independently depending on what you're doing. There was some limited support for this approach in the original model, but it looks like it's getting much enhanced.

There's also a new colour - with this being the first Mystic Bronze model to launch, a colour we're also expecting on the Galaxy Note 20 models and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It will also come in Mystic Grey - while the LTE version will continue with its original colours too.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available from 7 August 2020 - conveniently giving you time to watch Galaxy Unpacked on 5 August and see what else Samsung has up its sleeves.