There's been no shortage of leaks running up to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 models - and thanks to a huge new dump of pictures and information, we've now got a complete picture of what the Note 20 Ultra will offer.

Thanks to winfuture.de we have clear images of all sides of the new phone in a couple of different colours - the copper colour that Samsung is using for its advertising as well as the black colour that's a little more commonplace.

We've seen much of the design before, so we'll not dwell too much on the descriptions, but as we can see the Note 20 Ultra gets those squared corners with flat ends, although that huge camera array has lost some lenses compared to the S20 Ultra.

Samsung got some criticism for going a little over the top with the S20 Ultra and here we have a three-camera system comprised of the new 108-megapixel main sensor, a 5x periscope zoom unit that's going to offer 50x digital zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The S Pen is in for some improvements, cutting that response times to 9ms aiming to make it as natural as possible to write with, while the display will offer 120Hz at full resolution on that 6.9-inch display, adapting to offer the refresh rate appropriate for the content you're viewing. It's also said to be the device to debut Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

The battery is said to be 4500mAh, while the European version will be offering Exynos 990; it's likely to be a division between the Exynos hardware and Qualcomm in other regions like the US. Again, we expect this to cause some consternation with fans.

We're expecting the the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to be officially announced on 5 August at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, where we'll learn more about how Samsung is aiming to integrate closer with Microsoft, with OneNote synchronisation and xCloud support mooted.