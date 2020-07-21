Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets the full 360-degree design leak treatment

We were recently treated to a full look at the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - but we've now seen the larger version, the Note 20 Ultra fully revealed too.

These new renders come from the same source as the previous leak, the ever-reliable Evan Blass. Posted to Patreon, where you can see the phone in all its glory, the new 360-degree reveal shows off the Note 20 Ultra in high clarity so we can get a good sense of its overall design.

The design of the Note 20 Ultra seems to be quite removed from that the regular Note 20. The corners are squared and the ends flattened, while there's a curve to the edge of the display that you don't get on the normal Note 20.

That's going to set these phones apart in a way that didn't happen with the Note 10 models. It looks - based on these renders - as though the Note 20 Ultra will hold more appeal for potential customers and be the more premium device.

But there's another interesting detail in the cameras. We've spotted this detail on previous leaks of the Ultra, but this leak shows it off with increasing clarity and that's the periscope lens, sitting at the bottom of that camera array - it's obviously different to the regular lens that's on the smaller Note 20 model.

This fits with all the leaked specs we've seen so far, suggesting that the Note 20 Ultra will probably offer 50X zoom, avoiding the rather silly 100X zoom of the S20 Ultra.

We're expecting to see these phones launched at Samsung Unpacked on 5 August, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 2.