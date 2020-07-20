Samsung says there will be five new devices at its Unpacked launch on 5 August

Samsung says there will be five devices unveiled at its upcoming Unpacked launch. The event, on 5 August, is primarily the Galaxy Note 20 launch, but it's good to know that at least some of the rumoured other devices will launch there.

Indeed, so poor has Samsung been at keeping things under wraps that we know a lot about the forthcoming devices. There will be a Galaxy Note 20 Plus and Note 20 Ultra, a next-generation Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 second-generation foldable and finally a pair of true wireless earphones called the Galaxy Buds Live, although we have seen them referred to as 'Beans' so that's a possible alternative moniker.

Samsung made the announcement in a post by head of mobile TM Roh in a move clearly designed to take some headlines away from tomorrow's OnePlus Nord reveal.

"At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices" he says in the post. "These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go."

"You will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)"