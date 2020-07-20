Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photo leak hints at larger external display

The successor to Samsung's Galaxy Fold has leaked again, but this time we have a marketing image of the device, albeit a pretty blurry one.

Samsung itself teased on its official Twitter account that a foladable device would be appearing at Galaxy Unpacked on 5 August 2020 - the event expected to reveal the much-anticipated Note 20 series. It didn't reveal much else but the accompanying video showed a copper butterfly, suggesting the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was the device it was talking about with the words "A new look unfolds".

Since then, reliable leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has tweeted an image of the next generation Galaxy Fold that looks remarkably like Samsung's typical marketing material. The image is blurry but it shows the device off in a copper finish, matching the tease from Samsung itself.

There is a promiment camera housing on the rear with two lenses visible. There also appears to be a larger external display, as the rumours have suggested and the vertical book-style fold is present too.

Rumours have suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have a 7.7-inch internal display, along with a 6.3-inch external display. The original had an external display in the middle but the leaked image from Ice Universe suggests the external display on the next generation device will stretch to the edge, at least at the bottom.

The same camera setup meanwhile is reported to be the same as the Samsung Galaxy S20.

We're expecting more leaks to appear before 5 August launch, but you can read all about the latest leaks in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 feature. You can also visit our Galaxy Unpacked feature to find out what else is expected from the event and how to watch it.