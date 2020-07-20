Apparently there will be a new Galaxy Z Flip at Samsung's next launch after all

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 2 could be launching next month according to the latest rumours.

Recently, we were under the impression that Samsung had shelved an update to the flip foldable phone, but it seems we'll get an update to the handset at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked launch event on 5 August.

Last week it was revealed that there's a new bronze version of the Galaxy Z Flip on the way, but at that time it was suggested that a fully new phone wouldn't necessarily be with us in August.

Either way, a revamped handset will also be a 5G device - which has been quite heavily rumoured. That's not too surprising as Samsung seems determined to lead the 5G charge by making as much of its range 5G capable.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip in 2019 in a 4G-only model. There were compromises with it, notably the lack of strength in the display which would hopefully be fixed with a second-gen model.

According to leaks the new version of the Z Flip also runs Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 Plus platform which would be an interesting move since that seems aimed primarily at gamers.