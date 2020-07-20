Galaxy Note 20 to feature pro video controls?

Samsung is working on making its smartphones more versatile tools for video creators and streamers if the latest leaks and rumours are anything to go by.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Max Winebach revealed several strings of code from within a recently published firmware update which indicate that the Note 20 series could come with some updated and improved camera features.

A big part of this update is focused on a 'Pro' video mode. Similar to the professional still photo settings in Samsung's phones, this will give more fine-tuned controls over visual and audio elements.

You'll be able to choose which microphones you want to use, whether that's those on the front or the back, or all simultaneously. You'll also be able to connect and use a USB or Bluetooth microphone and select that as a source for audio while filming.

As well as that, there's 8K video, but more importantly is that you can choose to shoot in a more cinematic 21:9 ratio if you want to, rather than the standard 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, as well as being able to switch between resolutions.

From the sounds of it, it appears as though many of these new features will be available on the upcoming models of the Galaxy Fold line, as well as the Note 20 series. You can read the full Twitter thread here.

Samsung has long offered a lot of features and options within its camera software, and so it's no surprise to see that it's working on adding to those.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will launch on 5 August and is widely expected to feature two different models, and launch alongside the rumoured Galaxy Watch 3 and the new ANC equipped Galaxy earbuds (affectionately known as 'Beans' thanks to their legume-like shape).