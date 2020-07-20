Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be revealed on 5 August

Samsung is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked on 5 August 2020 and the company has now confirmed the Galaxy Fold 2, also known as Galaxy Z Fold 2, will be unveiled at the event.

The event - which will be online only - has long been expected to mark the reveal of the Galaxy Note 20 series as Samsung typically launches the Galaxy Note in August. Until now however, it was only a rumour that the second generation of the Galaxy Fold might also be revealed.

Samsung all but confirmed we would see another folding device at the 5 August event on Twitter, with the Tweet reading: "A new look unfolds. 05.08.2020". It also showed a video of a copper ball folding out into a copper butterfly.

A new look unfolds.

05.08.2020 pic.twitter.com/OHaF4zCy2C — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) July 19, 2020

The original Galaxy Fold - which was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10 in Febraury 2019 - featured a butterfly on the screen in all the marketing materials, suggesting the video from the tweet represents its successor.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will stick with the book-style vertical fold like the original - which the Samsung tweet also hints at. There's been claims the second generation device will come in a variety of colours, including copper if the tweet is anything to go by, and it will feature a larger external display.

The camera load out of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 and many rumours point towards a punch hole front camera. The fold out internal display size is said to be 7.7-inches.

You can read all of the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in our rumour round up feature but it looks like the 5 August will be an exciting day for Samsung fans.