Samsung's smaller Galaxy Note 20 fully revealed in 360-degree render

Samsung's smaller Galaxy Note 20 fully revealed in 360-degree render

- Check out our gallery for stills from the render

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 phone has now leaked out, following the recent leak of its larger sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Leaker Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on Twitter and is considered very reliable when it comes to prematurely revealing yet-to-be-announced Android phones, has shared a 360-degree GIF of the smaller Galaxy Note 20 on his private Twitter account. The render is also up on his Patreon page.

1/4@evleaks

This Galaxy Note 20 leak provides a good look at the phone's features, such as the triple camera setup, which doesn't seem to have ToF or laser autofocus or a periscope-type camera, meaning it won’t have the same camera and zoom capabilities as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Other details we can glean from this leak: The Galaxy Note 20 will have a flat Infinity-O panel, complete with a selfie cutout in the center, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Finally, there are physical buttons on the right side, and, clearly, it has a matte finish. This phone is expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and possibly other hardware at a Samsung Unpacked event soon.

For more about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series, check out our round-up.