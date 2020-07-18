Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 phone has now leaked out, following the recent leak of its larger sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Leaker Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on Twitter and is considered very reliable when it comes to prematurely revealing yet-to-be-announced Android phones, has shared a 360-degree GIF of the smaller Galaxy Note 20 on his private Twitter account. The render is also up on his Patreon page.

1/4 @evleaks

This Galaxy Note 20 leak provides a good look at the phone's features, such as the triple camera setup, which doesn't seem to have ToF or laser autofocus or a periscope-type camera, meaning it won’t have the same camera and zoom capabilities as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Other details we can glean from this leak: The Galaxy Note 20 will have a flat Infinity-O panel, complete with a selfie cutout in the center, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Finally, there are physical buttons on the right side, and, clearly, it has a matte finish. This phone is expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and possibly other hardware at a Samsung Unpacked event soon.

For more about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series, check out our round-up.