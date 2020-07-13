  1. Home
It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might not debut in August

- Foldable may launch later in the year instead

Samsung is holding a launch event on 5 August at which we were expecting the new Galaxy Fold 2 to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. 

However, according to an established Samsung leaker that's now in doubt - Max Weinbach says he is "100% sure they won't release it" while saying it's also unlikely they will even talk about it. With the Fold 2 likely to be available in Korea before it goes on worldwide sale, that's a plausible state of affairs. 

We're expecting the Fold 2 to be an even more premium foldable than the original was, with stainless steel and ceramic versions. It'll have a bigger fold-out display than the original Galaxy Fold although there's some disagreement over whether this will be a 7.7 or 8-inch display. It'll probably have a 120hz refresh rate, so we're talking top-of-the-range there. 

The rear camera will be a triple lens setup with dual optical image stabilisation including a 64megapixel main lens and we're also hoping that the rumours of waterproofing will also be true. 