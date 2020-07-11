Samsung seems to be readying a 5G model of its Galaxy Z Flip foldable, as a video of the device, presumably from marketing materials, has leaked online.

Phone leaker Evan Blass shared the video on Twitter, and it shows the device from every which way. It honestly looks like the existing LTE version; it just has 5G support and a new mystic bronze” color. It's also taller and thicker (though hardly noticeably), and it runs Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, according to XDA-Developers’ Max Weinbach. Everything else is the same - the cameras, the sensors, the display, the battery size, and so on.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable last year - as an LTE model, only. When we reviewed the phone, we did so with plenty of excitement. We figured the vertically folding clamshell would make some serious waves. We even called it a step forward for folding phones. But it's also clear there are compromises outside of the price. The display material, for instance, isn't very robust, and we found damage in normal use within a week of testing.

1/4 Evan Blass

Samsung has been rumoured to be developing a 5G version for some time now, and there was hopes it would be improved. Perhaps, though, Samsung is saving the biggest changes for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, which, if the rumour mill is correct, is coming, but it's still a long way off from debuting.

Samsung has an event scheduled for 5 August. We expect the company to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 there and perhaps this 5G Flip, which just keeps leaking out.