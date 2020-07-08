Samsung is reportedly considering ditching the charger to reduce costs.

Specifically, it might not include one in the boxes of some of its smartphones starting next year, according to Korean news site ETNews. Keep in mind Apple is thought to be exploring the same idea. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed Apple might not include a charger with the iPhone 12 series, which is expected to be announced later this year. It's thinking of not including 5W and 18W chargers, which currently come with different iPhone models.

Instead, Apple might sell a 20W fast charger separately. Both Samsung and Apple are supposedly dropping chargers from their phones' boxes because many people buy extra chargers already, and the companies would be able to lower the costs of selling their phones while also reducing its packaging footprint.

On the environmental side, let's not forget that the world's growing volume of electronic waste, or e-waste, poses a major threat to our communities and health. When not correctly disposed of, some electronics can leach toxic substances into soil and groundwater. But, also, it's not good to have mass amounts of unused tech just laying about in dumps. By removing the charger, Samsung and Apple would be producing less future e-waste, theoretically.

What do you think? Should phone companies like Samsung stop including chargers with new phone purchases?