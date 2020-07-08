One day after Samsung announced a Galaxy Unpacked event for 5 August, to presumably announce the Galaxy Note 20 series and other hardware, a brief hands-on video of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra model has appeared online.

This leaked video follows a still, presumably from the footage, that leaked on 7 July. It seems to part of a predictable drip, drip, drip pattern of leaks, where we get bits of information followed by several more leaks that give us a better or clearer idea of what to expect. YouTube channel Jimmy Is Promo - the source of the leaked still - shared the video, which is 83 seconds in length, on 8 July.

The clip doesn't confirm whether the model will have a 120Hz display. But we can see the S Pen cradle is on the left side of the phone, and the buttons switched sides, too. The camera bump is also larger. The video demos new “pointer” capabilities as well, because a Note means new gimmicks.

The Galaxy Note 20 series will be a premium range separate from the Galaxy 20 series. It will reportedly feature a triple rear camera array with a periscope-style lens and perhaps a 3D ToF sensor or laser autofocus. It might also include the Snapdragon 865, 5G by default, a 120Hz refresh rate display option, and, obviously, an upgraded S-Pen. At least two models - a smaller Galaxy Note 20, and a larger Note 20 Ultra - could debut in August.

Learn more about it in our roundup: Galaxy Note 20: Everything we know so far.