Samsung has announced when it will live-stream its next hardware event.

The company calls hardware events "Galaxy Unpacked", and this one is no exception. Samsung said it will hold an Unpacked on Wednesday 5 August at 10am ET. It is expected to reveal the Galaxy Note 20 series and possibly a successor to the first-generation Galaxy Fold. In fact, Samsung’s invite shows a splash of copper. Given the recently leaked images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a new copper shade, we can assume Samsung is teasing the device.

The Galaxy Note 20 series will be a premium range separate from the Galaxy 20 series. It will reportedly feature a triple rear camera array with a periscope-style lens and perhaps a 3D ToF sensor or laser autofocus. It might also include the Snapdragon 865, 5G by default, a 120Hz refresh rate display option, and, obviously, an upgraded S-Pen. At least two models - a smaller Galaxy Note 20, and a larger Note 20 Ultra - could debut in August.

As for the new Galaxy Fold, it could be called the Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Fold 2, and it might come with a larger internal 7.7-inch display and a cut-out camera.

