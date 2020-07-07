Samsung has confirmed that it's rolling some of its flagship features down to mid-range devices thanks to a software update.

The biggest element that's going to be landing on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 is the Single Take feature that made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy S20.

It allows you to point the phone at the scene in front of you and the camera then just does its thing, capturing a range of different images and video, in different formats, and then presenting you with a collection of images.

It's a great way to capture a busy scene when you don't really know what to shoot and how - so you take stills, or video? Using Single Take basically gets rid of all the thinking so you get great memories of that event.

There's a collection of other software tweaks coming to the A51 and A71, including better media sharing, as well as better searching in the device. Using the Finder bar in the apps tray you'll now be able to access a lot more on your phone, making it faster to find what you're looking for.

The updates add software functionality to Samsung's lower tier devices, meaning that the best experiences aren't reserved for those who have a Galaxy S device. It's often the case that Samsung sells many more in the Galaxy A family than it does in the Galaxy S family, thanks to much more accessible pricing, so there's more functionality available to more devices.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a great phone; while it doesn't offer the same power as the flagship phone, the day-to-day experience is really good - and it has a superb display.

