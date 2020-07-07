Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears on Twitter and FCC

Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy Note 20 series at an event on 5 August and the rumours surrounding the devices are picking up.

Following a report claiming the Note 20 series would be available to buy on 21 August, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has appeared on an FCC listing, alongside the S Pen and LED View Cover and a photo of the device has also appeared on Twitter.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, the FCC listing refers to a Samsung device with the model number SM-N986U, which has also previously been associated with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+, suggesting the name might not be final as yet.

Though the name isn't confirmed in the listing, and it doesn't offer much more in terms of specification details, it does show the device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, X55 modem with 5G capabilities and wireless charging capabilities.

Meanwhile on Twitter, leaker Jimmy is Promo posted an image showing a device that follows the design seen in previous leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series but in a real life scenario rather than press renders.

The image has the hashtags Note20 and GalaxyNote20Ultra, following the thinking of some other sites, inlcuding MySmartPrice, that we'll see a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in August rather than Galaxy Note 20+.

We're expecting more and more leaks to appear over the next couple of weeks. For now, you can read our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series rumour round up for all the latest.