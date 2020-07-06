Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could be available from 21 August

Samsung's next flagship smartphone series - the Galaxy Note 20 - is rumoured to be unveiled at a virtual event on 5 August with the on sale date suggested to be two weeks later.

According to Sammobile, South Korean media reports the Galaxy Note 20 will be released on 21 August. The report also suggested we would see the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched at the rumoured 5 August event, but it didn't indicate if these devices would also be available on 21 August.

The report did claim South Korea would see only 5G variants of the Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 devices however. It was not clear if this would apply to other markets.

Previous rumours suggest the Note 20 won't change much in terms of design compared to its predecessor - the Note 10, but the series could adopt a more prominent rear camera housing. It's also been claimed the under-display fingerprint scanner will be twice the size seen in previous devices and chassis colours could include green, copper and grey.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ or Exynos chipset is expected under the hood of the Note 20, supported by at least 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-megapixel main sensor is also expected to return for the Note 20+ or Note 20 Ultra - the name is still unknown - but there have been claims the S20 Ultra's 100X zoom feature will be reduced.

For now, Samsung has confirmed nothing, but you can read up on all the latest rumours in our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumours feature to see what else might be coming to the devices when they arrive.