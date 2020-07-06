When Samsung announced that Galaxy Z Flip, it was clear that this was the start of something new - introducing a new family name in Galaxy Z, something that we've been suggesting for some time.

It's now being reported that the next version of Samsung's folding phone will indeed be called that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. That takes the Z family name and makes perfect sense, allowing Samsung to move forward with its folding phones distinct from other models.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was announced at Mobile World Congress 2019 in February 2019, but it wasn't until around October 2019 that it was really in general retail thanks to various revisions.

The Fold was followed by the Galaxy Z Flip, introducing a clamshell design and that Z moniker that Samsung will be taking forward. The Galaxy Z Flip was announced in February 2020 and is expected to be updated with a 5G version in August 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has seen a number of leaks - we're expecting a sleeker design with reduced bezel and a punch hole camera rather than the mass of cameras in one corner. It's expected to have a 7.7-inch display, with the exterior display also expected to get larger too, making it more useful.

There's been a lot of talk of Samsung splitting off another variant of the Fold - creating what's been dubbed the Fold e - a lower point of entry into the world of Samsung's folding phones and having a family name could lead to something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold e as a possible name.