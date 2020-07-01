Samsung seems to have prematurely revealed its next premium smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, through its own website.

Renders of the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were spotted on the official Samsung Russia website, according to Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. Oddly, the images appear on a page for the Galaxy Note 8; they're the background on the “Discover the next-generation Note” section.

These images, of course, have not been confirmed by Samsung, but they do quite clearly show a Galaxy Note that has never released. There's a camera array with a folded zoom lens, and honestly, an overall design that reminds us of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which released earlier this year.

The section on Samsung's Russian site that reveals the Galaxy Note 20 links out to the Galaxy Note 10, the current-generation Note. One can presume someone making Samsung’s site used the wrong images, grabbing the next-generation Note 20 Ultra renders instead of the Note 10's.

Leaker Ice Universe has claimed the Galaxy Note 20 series will come in a new copper colour, so these renders just might be legit. Samsung typically releases its Galaxy Note phones in late summer, so a July leak isn't too unusual considering the phone might arrive as soon as August.