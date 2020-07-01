The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G looks rather familiar

The release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is nearing release and now we have a few grainy images of the device that appear to confirm it'll ve very similar to its predecessor. Once again the hallmarks are there such as the external display and dual 12 megapixel camera with flash.

The images have come about thanks to the TENAA certification process and were first revealed by SamMobile - they show a grey/black handset that could be a matte black. Additional details have leaked out thanks to the FCC certification process in the US.

We're already expecting that the phone will have 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and an internal 6.7-inch AMOLED display when unfolded. The sides of the phone reveal a fingerprint reader alongside the volume controls.

There's also support for Wi-Fi 6 - a step up from the previous Flip - and NFC as you'd expect. It'll also support 15W fast charging. Details revealed by the FCC show the phone has two batteries, one in each half of the phone.

The phone should be revealed alongside the Galaxy Note 20 at a virtual event in August. We're also expecting the Galaxy Watch 3 to debut as well, though there are some rumours that could be launched separately in late July.