Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G could use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

Samsung's incoming Galaxy Note 20 is set to use Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 865+ in the US, while the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip will also use the same chipset. That's an upgrade over the standard Snapdragon 865 used in other Samsung handsets so far this year such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

However, Snapdraon almost certainly won't be used globally - the new handsets will use Samsung's own incoming Exynos 992 in Europe and other areas such as India in line with Samsung's usual protocol. There's some suggestions that the 992 chip could use a new production process, which would make it super-efficient.

With recent Samsung phones the Snapdragon version has been shown to be preferable, offering better battery performance versus the Exynos chip. However, things could flip (sorry) round this time if Exyos 992 is as good as it's being made out to be. One factor is that Samsung has moved back to a more standard ARM design with this generation, which is probably telling.

Rumours continue to swirl that we'll see both the Note 20 series and Galaxy Z Flip 5G at an August event where we also might see the Galaxy Watch 3 as well, though a 22 July date has also been rumoured for that.

As well as talking about the Z Flip 5G and Note 20 series, renowned leaker Ice Universe also suggests that Snapdragon 865+ will be used in the Galaxy Fold 2 - which we're also expecting at some point fairly soon - as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet.