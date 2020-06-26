The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is alleged for launch in August. The rumour mill has already suggested a heap of features - as highlighted in our round-up feature. Now a source suggests a 108-megapixel main camera for the Ultra is 'confirmed'.

Roland Quandt, of WinFuture.de, took to Twitter to reveal the purported news. Here's that Tweet in full:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 "Ultra" ("Canvas2") has a 108MP main cam. I know we knew, but I've seen hard evidence now, so consider it confirmed from my end. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 25, 2020

As Quandt points out, this has been suggested for some time. What we don't know about the 108MP unit, however, is exactly how it will be implemented. In the Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example, there was a 100x Zoom feature - which was largely panned. The suggestion is the Note 20 Ultra won't overstretch to such digital (or even optical) zoom levels.

There's also the expectation that the Note 20 will be a series, comprising Note 20, Note 20+, Note 20 Ultra. The other two cameras are highly unlikely to receive this higher-resolution sensor, it being the defining factor to set the Ultra apart from the rest of the series.

Quandt is a usually reliable output of information, an with the Note 20 launch expected in early August 2020 the timing fits the schedule. We'll have to wait and see until then whether it's true - and just how well implemented such a feature will be.