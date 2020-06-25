The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has leaked, via a render posted by Ice Universe, who has a decent track record when it comes to revealing yet-to-be-unveiled devices. The leak shows the foldable with thinner bezels and a notchless screen.

Ice Universe indicated the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a notchless 7.7-inch display, versus a 7.3-inch in original, with a 3.8mm bezel and a hole-punch camera. The tipster suggested the diameter of the hole will be 4.8mm. The Fold 2 is also thought to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and will have 5G support. It might pack a 4,500mAh battery and feature a so-called "Ultra-Thin Glass", too.

Samsung launched its second folding phone - Galaxy Z Flip - on 11 February, but what of the update to Samsung's first folding phone, the Galaxy Fold? Rumours are regularly appearing about an update to the Galaxy Fold - which we think might be called either the Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy Fold 2. It's also been referred to as Project Champ and Winner 2, so there are plenty of monikers in play.

There even could be a number of different versions. We're tracking all the rumours and leaks about the device so far in a round-up here.

So far, it's unknown how much the Fold 2 might cost, but it's expected to be cheaper than the original Fold.