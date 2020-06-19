Specifications and alleged hands-on pictures and a video of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been posted online, although we have to admit we're not convinced by the latter.

It's reportedly an evolution version of the Note 10+, which is apparent from the images and clip, as they show a device that looks identical to last year's phone.

Posted by usually reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) the specs state that the Note 20 Ultra will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor - something that we've heard before.

He also claims that the QHD display will be able to run in 120Hz at full resolution.

It will use Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid (LPTO) OLED backplane technology, which enables variable refresh rates at low power. Plus a "new camera function", plus an all-new S-Pen and "features". All good so far.

It's really the pics and added video post that accompany the specs that worry us.

While Ice Universe doesn't say they are of an actual Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, their presence suggests so. However, we can't help thinking they are a bit too "render-y". The phone also looks too sharp, where the fingers are softer in the images.

And that's disregarding the fact the handset looks exactly like the Note 10+ as we've already stated.

Still, we'll let you decide on their validity. We'll admit they look rather nice anyway.