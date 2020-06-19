Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable alongside the Galaxy S20 series - but only as an LTE model. Samsung is reportedly developing a 5G version now, and there's new evidence to suggest it could launch this summer with additional upgrades besides 5G connectivity.

The device recently surfaced on Geekbench, and the benchmark listing showed it running on a Snapdragon 865 with 8GB of RAM, rather than the Snapdragon 855+, which would be a year old if it were to be inside the Z Flip 5G when it launches. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is also expected to feature 256GB of storage (there’ll be no 512GB or 128GB variant). Keep in mind the original Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t have a microSD slot.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip a couple of months ago, we did so with plenty of excitement. We figured the foldable would make some serious waves, and we even called it a step forward for folding phones - but it's also clear there are compromises outside of the price. The display material, for instance, isn't very robust, and we found damage in normal use within a week of testing.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will likely be announced in early August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2. Although SamMobile isn't yet certain which markets will definitely get the new 5G phone, it previously indicated North America is a shoo-in.