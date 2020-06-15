Purple hearts at the ready, here's a special edition like no other: Samsung has collaborated with Korean pop band sensation BTS, bringing a special edition Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition.

The phone and earbuds are due to be available from 9 July - co-inciding with the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective - with pre-orders kicking off from 19 June via Samsung.com. Fans might want to set a reminder for that date - as we expect demand will be high.

So what's special about the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions? Samsung describes the phone and earbuds as "an exclusive opportunity for [BTS] fans worldwide to connect with their favourite band."

The key feature about the S20+ BTS Edition is the purple finish - it's purple glass and metal - including the iconic purple heart on the camera unit to the rear. The phone also comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse.

That's not all. In the box are decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalise their devices, plus photo cards featuring pictures of the band members.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, which is also dressed in purple, comes complete with a purple charging case that carries the band's logo and purple heart iconography. There's also band photo cards included in the box.

Whether you're a BTS superfan or not, we think the purple finish alone makes this special edition extra eye-catching. Even the box - shown in the photos gallery up top - looks great thanks to its little heart-shaped cut-outs.

No final word on pricing just yet, but we'll update this article when that becomes official...