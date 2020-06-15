The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to be arriving August 2020. And a new leak suggests the available colours that you'll be able to choose from at launch.

Tech commentator Ishan Agarwal posted on Twitter that the colours are as follows (noting that there may be additional colour options not mentioned):

Galaxy Note 20: Grey, Green, Copper

Grey, Green, Copper Galaxy Note 20+: Copper, White, Black

Copper, White, Black Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Copper, White, Black

Agarwal goes on to claim that the Galaxy Buds X earbuds will be made in matching colours - only Black, White, Copper - to create a real visual union between phone and 'buds.

However, there's no photographic evidence to support this claim - so we don't know exactly what these finishes will look like through renders or reality just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 trio is expected to bring an ultra-resolute 108MP camera to the Note line, alongside a 120Hz refresh-rate screen, top-spec processor - it'll be Qualcomm SD865 or Exynos 992 depending on region - and, of course, the built-in stylus which defines the range.

We've rounded up all the rumours and expectations about the Note 20 series in this feature, if you want to dig deeper about what to expect.