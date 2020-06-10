Samsung said to be ditching curved screens for the Galaxy Note 20

According to a recent rumour, Samsung's next Galaxy Note is going to feature a flat screen. It's an interesting move, and one that seems to have been in the works for a little while now.

Samsung has been reducing the the curves on its phone screen edges for the past couple of years, to the point where the curve on the Galaxy S20 is barely there (compared to older models). In fact, the curve on last year's Galaxy Note 10 was noticeably shallower than on previous years.

The latest information comes from serial leaker Ice Universe on Twitter, who has been a reliable source of pre-launch information for some time now.

Icecat said: Samsung Galaxy Note20 is flat. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2020

If the Galaxy Note 20's screen is completely flat, it'll see Samsung coming full circle from being one of the earliest to adopt screen curves with the Galaxy Note Edge, back in 2014.

When introduced, the curved edges on the screen were used to reduce the visual impact of the bezels on the side of the phone, creating an edge-to-edge illusion. But with display technology improving over the past few years, bezels can now be reduced to barely perscetible levels without introducing a curve to the edge.

More importantly, in 2020, with so many other flagship phone manufacturers like Huawei, OnePlus and Oppo adopting curved displays on their devices, having a flatter screen will be an important differentiator between Samsung and the competition.

What's more, a flat screen is arguably more condusive to a good writing experience with the S Pen stylus. The flatter the surface, the better, when it comes to scribbling notes and marking up documents and images on the move.

The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to launch at some point this summer - probably around August - and is rumoured to feature many of the same capabilities of the S20 series, except with an S Pen. As always, we'll keep you up to date as the story develops.