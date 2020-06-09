Samsung will soon officially unveil special edition versions of its Galaxy S20 smartphone and Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds based on the hugely popular K-pop band BTS.

It tweeted a teaser from the Samsung Mobile account at the end of May, stating that pre-orders would start on 19 June and shipping from 9 July. Now though, we have some leaked pictures to go with it.

The BTS Edition Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have a black and purple colour scheme, with the BTS band logo on one earbud (and the case) and a heart on the other.

In all other accounts, they seem to be the same as the earbuds currently available, which means they'll have the impressive 11 hour battery life out of the case we wrote about in our review.

The BTS Edition Samsung Galaxy S20 will also be pinkish purple and feature the BTS logo on the rear. We suspect there will be exclusive screen decals too, including a background.

It is thought that the regular S20 will be the only phone available in the theme, which means it comes with a 6.2-inch Quad HD AMOLED display (1440 x 3200), and triple-lens camera on the rear.