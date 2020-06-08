Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch date leaked

Samsung will reportedly host its next Unpacked event on 5 August 2020.

That's when the Galaxy Note 20 series of phones will be unveiled. However, that is allegedly not all we can expect.

The Weibo account that leaked the launch date also claimed that the event will debut the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 (as we've heard before), Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab 7 and 7+, and the "Galaxy Watch 2".

The latter is actually thought to be called Galaxy Watch 3 now, but the rest is feasible.

The post also stated that Samsung's Note 20 series will be made up of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra - not a Note 20+ as previously thought.

Now this hasn't been corroborated, of course, but the Weibo poster is said to have been right with his leaks in the past. And, it matches the name associated with a Bluetooth certification listing, as revealed last week.

We'll undoubtedly find out soon enough, with August not too far away.

The Note 20 Unpacked will be an online-only event, and we'll post official details as soon as we have them.

In the meantime, you can catch up with the latest Note 20 rumours in our round-up: Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Release date, rumours, specs and leaks.