If you're following the leaks and rumours running up to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, you'll have heard that two devices were expected. In fact, one source had come forward and implicitly stated that there would be no Note 20 Ultra.

However, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group - which is responsible for certifying Bluetooth devices - has listed a device with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra name, suggesting that this device does actually exist.

The Samsung code for this is SM-N986U as detailed on the listing on the Bluetooth SIG website and this product code has previously been associated with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+.

This most recent discovery brings with it some confusion. Does this mean that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have an Ultra model instead of the Plus? At the moment it's not clear if we'll be seeing three models of Note or indeed that what we're expecting to be the Note 20+ will be launched as the Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra instead.

Much of this will come down to perceived value of those different brands and you only have to go back to 2018 when there was only one Note model - with a large display. The Note 10 brought two sizes and to a certain extent we expect that to continue. To have three versions of the Note seems excessive - as indeed it does for the S20 as well.

This Note 20 Ultra mention appears just as one if the internet's most consistent leakers shares a couple of details about the camera for the Note 20+ - which looks a lot closer to the S20 Ultra in its configuration.

The new leak suggests that the Note 20+ will have a 108-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel 50X periscope zoom and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, with a laser focus sensor to aid the main camera. That headline 108-megapixel camera was previously on the S20 Ultra and bringing it to the Note 20's top model might also make sense.

We're not expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch until August 2020, so there's still some time for Samsung to finalise its plans. We're expecting to see a lot more leaks before that launch date.