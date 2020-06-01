Samsung has announced a new upgrade programme for Galaxy phones. Called Samsung Access, it's basically a monthly subscription plan.

Samsung Access is different from Samsung's older upgrade scheme, mostly because it provides additional benefits. It’s actually similar to Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Programme, which lets you get the latest iPhone with other benefits for a monthly fee. Here's everything you need to know.

Samsung Access is a new upgrade programme from Samsung. It's for people buying a new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, or Galaxy S20 Ultra, the company explained in a blog post. While Samsung's legacy upgrade scheme allows you to trade in an existing device and put the remaining balance toward another phone, Samsung Access will let you upgrade to the next Galaxy phone in nine months.

As a Samsung Access subscribers, you'll not only get the latest Galaxy phone but also a Premium Care membership and a Microsoft 365 subscription, which includes Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Skype, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. You can cancel your subscription entirely after three months (or earlier for a $100 fee) - but, of course, you’ll have to return your Galaxy phone.

It's simple: Go to the Samsung Access webpage here. Find and click the Subscribe button. And follow the on-screen instructions.

At launch, a three-month subscription to Samsung Access costs $37 per month for the Samsung Galaxy S20, $42 per month for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and $48 per month for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

At launch, Samsung Access is limited to the US.