Samsung Galaxy Note 20 colours leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch date is still not confirmed, but the leaks keep a-coming.

We've had renders appear and plenty of rumours about its rear camera.

This time, information on the different colour choices for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ has hit the 'net and it looks like Samsung wants to differentiate them from the Galaxy S20 series.

The Note 20 handsets will adopt a more business theme, it seems, fitting for Samsung's original target market for the Note line.

Dutch website Galaxy Club claims that the standard 6.4-inch Note 20 will come in grey, copper and green colour options. While the Galaxy Note 20+ will be available in black and copper options.

It also says the copper could be more gold-like on the Note+.

There is no visual evidence as yet, but this does sound convincing enough.

We won't know for sure, of course, until the phones are launched and, as we've written recently, that is still to be determined by Samsung. It'll be during an online-only Unpacked event - likely in August - but Samsung is still mulling over the exact date.

As it's the company's first virtual Unpacked, it has time to decide as it doesn't have to book a venue.