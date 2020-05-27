Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus renders show a similar-sized phone to the Note 10 Plus

There will be a supersized model of the incoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Called the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, the new phone will be 165mm long, 77.2mm wide yet still only around 7.6mm thick.

So, while the phone itself will remain relatively thin, the phone will have a larger footprint by being a bit longer and wider than the standard Note 20. That means it's roughly in line with last year's Note 10 Plus which had a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, slightly smaller than the 6.9 inch display on the recent S20 Ultra.

The information comes courtesy of serial leaker OnLeaks as well as Pigtou.com who has published a render of the device as you can see above.

Apparently, Samsung won't deploy its 100x space zoom in the Galaxy Note 20 series. That's not especially surprising, but expect the Note 20 series to still pack some really decent camera specs in addition to 120hz displays - some suggest the Note 20 Plus will also use the 108 megapixel lens from the S20 Ultra and other specs will also be similar to the trio of S20 phones that launched earlier in the year.

We're expecting the Note 20 to be announced in August during a virtual event. We definitely know it's coming thanks to Samsung's annual report.