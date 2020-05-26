Samsung has filed patents detailing a radical redesign for the likely Galaxy Fold 2, which is to potentially include an elongated notification window on the front, along with a waterproof design measures throughout.

The original Galaxy Fold was criticised for its small front screen. The solution? Make it even smaller. Because most people were using the Fold 2 as a unfolded device in its fuller form, the intent for the follow-up device appears to be an elongated 'notification display' on the front.

How you then unfold the Fold 2 based on a given notification can action different responses - for example, not fully unfolding the phone to get a peek at a message on the outer portion of the interior display.

At least that's one theory. On the other hand, there's a possibility that this elongated display is nothing more than a portion of the front screen being displayed through a wrap-around cover. That would largely render any front display largely useless, but it's certainly a possibility - and the patent doesn't rule this out in its illustration.

Then there's the waterproofing. Despite the original Fold being the Korean company's priciest phone to date, it wasn't able to tick the IP-rated box due to lots of complex folding parts. The follow-up looks to face that challenge head-on, as detailed in a 58 page patent which includes a lengthy explanation, including illustrations.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2020. We expect there will be lots of additional information prior to its unveiling, so keep your eyes on our always updated Galaxy Fold 2 feature.