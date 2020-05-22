Galaxy Note 20 renders give us a first look at the next premium Samsung flagship

Fresh renders have been published based on CAD drawings of the Galaxy Note 20, and show the upcoming smartphone from all angles. As seems to be the case in recent years, the phone bears a resemblance to the Galaxy S series.

Those hoping to see a giant behemoth of a phone from the Note lineup this year might be a little disappointed to find out that these CAD drawings suggest we'll see a phone that's about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S20+, and smaller than the S20 Ultra.

Of course, this is just the standard Note 20, there could well be another, bigger model in the lineup too.

Like the S20 series, the bezel around the display is super skinny, with a very tiny hole-punch camera cutout in the top of the display. To differentiate it from the S20 the corners seem to be a little squarer, keeping that 'Note' style look.

On the back, the phone has that protruding rectangle similar to what we see on the latest Galaxy S lineup. Interestingly, there appears to be that square periscope zoom camera in that protrusion too, suggestion Samsung is sticking with some epic zoom capabilities, even if it isn't the 100x 'SpaceZoom' camera from the S20 Ultra.

That seems to be joined by three other cameras and the LED flash.

The images, first published by Pigtou in collaboration with Xleaks7, also suggest that the S-pen's silo has been moved to the other side of the phone. Rather than be on the right side of the bottom edge, the active Samsung stylus has a home on the left side.

One other thing worth noting is that the display on the front seems to be devoid of any real curves. It's a much flatter display than we've seen from virtually any high-end flagship in recent years.

We expect Samsung will launch the Note 20 at some point later this summer, although there's no telling if the current global situation has delayed plans of a traditional August launch.