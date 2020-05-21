Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked will be online-only event

Samsung will host its next Unpacked event online only, claims a report from its homeland.

While this comes as little surprise (we've been assuming as much for a month), it means the company will unveil the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and, likely, Galaxy Fold 2 with no crowd to whoop and holler.

Apart from select Samsung employees anyway.

Instead, like so many are doing during these unprecedented times, attendees will watch a livestream only.

According to The Korea Herald, exact plans for how the late-2020 Unpacked are yet to be decided upon.

In addition, the newspaper claims that the company is yet to choose an exact date for the event. It's more flexible when there is no venue to book or travel plans to organise.

Speaking to a "Samsung official, it was told: "At present, online hosting is [under consideration]. We have various plans in mind."

The event will show the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ for the first time. They are said to be 6.42- and 6.87-inch devices respectively, with at least the larger model coming with the same 108-megapixel camera sensor as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As for the Fold 2, the latest rumours suggest there could be at least two models this year - with one being a cheaper alternative.