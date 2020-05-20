Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will ditch S20 Ultra's 100x zoom

Samsung will not be employing its 100x space zoom camera technology for the Galaxy Note 20 series, it has been reported.

The feature debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra earlier this year, but while the Note 20 and Note 20+ could adopt the same 108-megapixel sensor, they won't carry the extreme zoom capabilities.

To be honest, many believe 100x space zoom to be more a gimmick than useful anyway - we struggled to get clear, sharp images from it ourselves. The 30x zoom on the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ proved much better when we tested them all.

It is possible that will be employed on the Note 20 handsets instead.

The leak about the zoom functionality came from Ice Universe, who also revealed the sensor size for the Note 20+ yesterday.

Note20 series no longer retains 100X zoom function — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

It will be interesting to see what other nuggets the Twitter leaker unearths in the coming weeks and months, ahead of a possible August online launch.

So far, we understand that the Note 20 will sport a 6.42-inch 19.5:9 display, while the Note 20+'s screen will be 6.87-inches and come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or Samsung's own Exynos 992. There will be "at least" 12GB of RAM.

We'll let you know if and when we find out more.