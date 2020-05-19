Samsung will reportedly stick with the 108-megapixel HM1 camera sensor for the Note 20+, even though its use in the Galaxy S20 Ultra has been subject to criticism.

Since launch, Samsung has pushed several patches and software fixes to the S20 Ultra to solve alleged autofocus issues, but some aren't able to be fixed. It is claimed that the camera still struggles to focus automatically on objects closer than 10cm.

That won't be a problem with the Galaxy Note 20+, however. Known online leaker, Ice Universe, tweeted that the forthcoming phone will have an additional sensor to help with autofocus duties.

Galaxy Note20 + will still use 108mp HM1, but add a new sensor to assist in focusing and completely solve the focusing problem. How to improve Zoom call quality, Dell laptops and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 53 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

It is expected that we'll find out much more about the Note 20+'s camera and the Note 20 models generally come August, when an online launch event is expected to take place.

Other rumoured specs include a 6.87-inch 19.3:9 display for the Note 20+, with a 6.42-inch equivalent on the standard Note 20.

The larger of the two will also have a 120Hz screen refresh rate, it is said.

Both could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or Samsung's own Exynos 992, plus at least 12GB of RAM.

They'll almost certainly be 5G capable.

We'll let you know when we find out more.