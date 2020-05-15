Samsung has announced an entry-level A-series smartphone, with a big 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, quad camera and massive 5,000mAh battery for a very reasonable price.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s will be available to order from 19 June from just £179.

In terms of specs, its 6.5-inch 20:9 TFT display has a resolution of 720 x 1600, while processing is provided through an octa-core Samsung Exynos CPU. There is 3GB of RAM on board, plus 32GB of storage.

A microSD card slot allows for expansion of up to a further 512GB.

The quad camera on the rear is made up of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide, 2-megapixel depth, and an additional 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 13-megapixel selfie/video calling hole-punch cam on the front (top-left).

The 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging capability pits the A21s up against the Moto G8 Power, but is priced considerable less (more in line with the cheaper standard Moto G8).

There is a rear fingerprint scanner for security, as well as facial recognition through the front camera.

The device will be available in the UK in blue, white or black from Samsung's own website and stores (if they reopen in time), while other "select partners" will range it too.