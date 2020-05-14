The Galaxy Z Flip could be succeeded by a second-generation clamshell foldable, and there is hope it will be a major upgrade.

When we reviewed Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, we did so with plenty of excitement. We figured it would make waves, and we even called it a step forward for folding phones - but it's also clear there are compromises outside of the price. The display material, for instance, isn't very robust, and we found damage in normal use within a week of testing. The phone also lacked power-user specs, including 5G.

A Galaxy Z Flip 2, however, would offer Samsung the chance to right these wrongs. Here's everything we know so far about it.

Will likely debut in February 2021

Original Galaxy Z Flip released in February 2020

If Samsung maintains its regular release schedule for phones over the next year, despite any potential supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, then a new Galaxy Z Flip 2 would most likely arrive in just under a year from now - in February 2021 - alongside the Galaxy S30. The original Galaxy Z Flip released last February, after all. We're therefore still a long way off from any sort of reveal.

Two versions, one with vertically stacked triple cameras

Might even have an expanding cover display

Two recent EUIPO patents - spotted and re-imagined by LetsGoDigital in the form of crystal-clear renders - seems to reveal two versions of an upcoming Samsung foldable phone with triple cameras, though it's not explicitly stated that the patents are for the Galaxy Z Flip 2.

The third camera here is likely a telephoto lens. (The Galaxy Z Flip features a 12-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.) You can see that one version of the foldable phone has the triple cameras positioned horizontally, similar to the existing Galaxy Z Flip, while the other version has its camera sensors arranged vertically, like Samsung's other smartphones.

Also notice that the phone with vertical cameras in LetsGoDigital's renders even seems to have more space for the external display to expand, perhaps allowing the foldable phone to show users more useful information at a glance when closed.

No details yet

Presumably will be an upgrade over original

For many people, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will meet their requirements in battery, camera and power, providing something unique that looks great; but for the gamers, enthusiasts and power users, the Galaxy Z Flip is probably a compromise might not want to make.

The 4G LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip features a Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 6.7-inch primary display (with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels), a 1.1-inch cover screen (with a resolution of 300 x 112 pixels), a 3,300mAh battery capacity, dual 12MP rear-facing cameras, a single 10MP selfie shooter, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage space with no microSD expansion.

While the phone has some decent specs, it is not a beast like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We're hoping Samsung improves it in 2021. Currently, details are limited about how it might be improved, but there's plenty of time for more rumors to appear.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G also rumoured

Snapdragon 865 chipset with an X55 modem likely

According to SamMobile, Samsung plans to release a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip sometimes "later this year" in at least North America. It will also offer 256GB of storage (there’s no 512GB or 128GB variant expecteed), as the original Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t feature a microSD slot.

It sounds like this rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 5G phone will be different from the second-generation Galaxy Z Flip - and it will probably even arrive sooner. If the Galaxy Z Flip is indeed updated to support 5G in 2020, then one can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 2 to offer that as well next year.

Samsung's Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Plus Ultra all hit stores last March, and they were the first major family of devices to incorporate 5G. They pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset with an X55 modem.

We think Samsung could reuse this implementation in the Galaxy Z Flip 2

