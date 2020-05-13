Samsung's latest Galaxy S20 series includes an expensive Ultra model with a 108MP primary camera. It's been a popular, well-received device, and so many expect that the next-generation Galaxy Note series will have its own Ultra model. However, the latest reporting rejects that theory.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series will not have an "Ultra" model, according to Ross Young, the CEO and founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants. He posted a tweet to announce there will be no Note 20 Ultra. Instead, Samsung will only launch a standard Galaxy Note 20 and a Plus model with a larger screen. The Plus might even be cheaper than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Young separately also claimed Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have a 6.87-inch display with 3096 x 1444 resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and a "lower power implementation" of 120Hz that should help battery life. The standard Galaxy Note 20 might not feature a 120Hz display. Meanwhile, both Note 20 models are rumoured to feature the Exynos 992 chipset (built on a 6nm) in certain markets.

Note 20+ will grow from 6.8" to 6.87", resolution will increase to 3096 x 1444 resulting in a 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It will also have 120Hz refresh with LTPO, lowest power implementation of 120Hz due to variable refresh. #GalaxyNote20+ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

Samsung will probably launch the Galaxy Note 20 series at an online-only Galaxy Unpacked event in August.