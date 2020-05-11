It looks like Samsung is developing several new Galaxy Fold models, including a budget version.

The world of mobile phone leaks is interesting. It includes anonymous sources, whispers on forums, supply chain chatter, in-the-wild spy shots, renders, and so on. Then there are leakers who share material they've received or amplify rumours they've noticed picking up steam.

Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach), for instance, recently tweeted that Samsung will be releasing a "Galaxy Fold e" for $1,100. He specifically said it's a rumour and doesn't specify whether he's learned this information directly from a source, but it sounds like something he's been hearing in general. Weinbach also said the device will look like the original Fold, but with "less cameras and no front screen".

There's a rumor, and keep in mind this is a rumor, Samsung will be releasing a Galaxy Fold e for $1100.



They are also working releasing 3 folds. Two with plastic, one with UTG. Could explain the Winner2 vs Champ codenames. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 11, 2020

It sounds like Galaxy Fold E could be called the Galaxy Fold Lite, as well. The leaker and XDA-Developer writer noted Samsung might even be working on three other foldables -- "two with plastic, one with UTG" (UTG stands for ultra-thin glass). Add it all up, and Samsung appears to be preparing many new Folds for 2020, one of which could be an affordable variant of the Galaxy Fold 2.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch in August, alongside the Galaxy Note 20. It's rumoured to arrive with a stylus.