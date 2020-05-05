The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could be succeeded by a Galaxy Z Flip 2 with a big camera and display upgrade. Two patents, spotted on EUIPO by LetsGoDigital and then re-imagined in crystal-clear renders, possibly reveal two versions.

One version of the rumoured phone is pictured with triple cameras positioned horizontally, like the current Galaxy Z Flip, while the other depiction has the camera sensors arranged vertically like Samsung's other smartphones. The third camera is likely a telephoto lens. Keep in mind the current Galaxy Z Flip already has a 12-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Notice LetsGoDigital's renders show what an external (or "cover") display on the rumoured phone might show a user. The phone with the vertical cameras even seems to have more space for the external display to expand, perhaps allowing it to show more useful information while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is closed.

If Samsung maintains its release schedule for phones over the next year, then a new Galaxy Z Flip 2 would most likely arrive in just under a year from now, in February 2021, possibly alongside the Galaxy S30.

So, we're still a long way off from any sort of reveal.

But these renders give us something to whet our appetite.