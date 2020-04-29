Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2, of sorts

Samsung has confirmed that it will release new phones in its Note and Fold lines this year - expected to be the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2.

As part of its first quarter 2020 financial results, it stated that it will continue to unveil new "premium" phones, regardless of the current "prolonged pandemic".

"Amid uncertainties including the possibility of a prolonged pandemic, market competition is forecast to intensify as manufacturers strive to recover from the weakness in the first half," it said.

"The company will continue to offer differentiated products in the premium segment with the launch of new foldable and Note models."

It also revealed that it plans to introduce mid- even entry-level 5G smartphones in the next 12 months.

"The company also plans to enhance product competitiveness by expanding 5G adoption to mass-market smartphones and improve operational efficiency across all areas throughout R&D, production, supply, channel and marketing," it added.

Recent rumours have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could still launch in August - the usual release spot for the series. As for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, there are claims that it could appear even earlier - in July, in fact.

Neither has been fully confirmed, of course. But, Samsung's plans show that it will not be deterred by the current crisis and believes there is still plenty of appetite for premium devices, even while we remain in lockdown.